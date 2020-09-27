Zeuch didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Orioles, giving up five hits over five scoreless innings. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The right-hander's sinker was humming Saturday, and 11 of the 15 outs Zeuch recorded came via groundballs. Unfortunately, John Means was also sharp for Baltimore and the first run of the game didn't cross the plate until the sixth inning, denying Zeuch his second win of the year. The 25-year-old didn't see much work in 2020 but still performed well when he got the call, posting a 1.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 3:4 K:BB through 11.1 innings. Given his large workload in this one (75 pitches), it's unlikely Zeuch will be part of the Jays' roster to begin the postseason.