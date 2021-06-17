Zeuch was recalled by the Blue Jays ahead of Thursday's start against the Yankees.
Zeuch had been with Triple-A Buffalo since the end of April, and he posted a 4.37 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 35 innings across seven appearances (six starts). He'll now return to the major-league roster to fill in while Steven Matz (illness) is on the COVID-19 injured list.
