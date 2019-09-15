Zeuch (4-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts across 5.1 innings while earning a victory in relief against the Yankees on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was very solid after Wilmer Font started the game as an opener. Zeuch shortened the game for the Blue Jays bullpen, pitching into the seventh, and he's allowed just two runs in his last 10 innings across four appearances. Zeuch has four wins, a 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 77 innings this season. He's scheduled to make his next appearance as a starter against the Yankees again on Saturday.