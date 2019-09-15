Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Captures win in relief
Zeuch (4-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts across 5.1 innings while earning a victory in relief against the Yankees on Sunday.
The 24-year-old was very solid after Wilmer Font started the game as an opener. Zeuch shortened the game for the Blue Jays bullpen, pitching into the seventh, and he's allowed just two runs in his last 10 innings across four appearances. Zeuch has four wins, a 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 77 innings this season. He's scheduled to make his next appearance as a starter against the Yankees again on Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Yields three runs in 4.1 innings•
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Slated for traditional start•
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Solid in big-league debut•
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Contract selected ahead of debut•
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Set for big-league debut Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Throws no-hitter for Buffalo•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...