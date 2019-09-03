Zeuch's contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Tuesday ahead of his assignment as the bulk reliever against the Braves.

Zeuch recorded a 3.69 ERA in 78 innings for Triple-A Buffalo though season, succeeding in spite of a very low 11.6 percent strikeout rate. He's relied on a high groundball rate throughout his professional career, never letting that number dip below 55 percent at any of his minor-league stops. He's set to follow opener Wilmer Font on Tuesday.