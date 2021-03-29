Zeuch appears on track to begin the season in the Blue Jays' Opening Day rotation, most likely starting Sunday's series finale against the Yankees in New York, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Toronto has yet to finalize its rotation beyond handing Hyun-Jin Ryu the Opening Day nod Thursday, but Zeuch looks like he may be in line for at least a short-term starting role while Robbie Ray (elbow) and Nate Pearson (groin) are on the mend. Zeuch is slated to start Monday's spring finale against the Phillies, so a strong showing in that contest would likely clear the way for him to get the ball for Toronto over the weekend. Since Ray isn't expected to miss more than one or two turns through the rotation, Zeuch could move back to the bullpen or head to the Jays' alternate site by the middle of April.