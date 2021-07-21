site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: DFA'd by Toronto
Zeuch was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Zeuch has been in the minors since mid-June and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. The 25-year-old should remain at Triple-A Buffalo if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
