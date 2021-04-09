Zeuch will work as the bulk pitcher behind opener David Phelps against the Angels on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 25-year-old was the expected starter for Friday's contest, but he'll instead operate as a primary pitcher. Zeuch delivered four scoreless frames in his first start of the season last Sunday, so following an opener could help him qualify for a victory.
