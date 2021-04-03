Zeuch is starting Sunday against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Jays are pretty shorthanded in the rotation at the moment, so Zeuch will get a spot start earlier in the year than most expected. The lanky right-hander can generate groundballs at a solid clip but lacks bat-missing stuff. He is also far from a lock to go deep enough in this start to qualify for the win.
