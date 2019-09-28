Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Handed second loss
Zeuch (1-2) took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against Tampa Bay.
Zeuch gave up two runs in the third inning followed by one in the fourth, and he'd depart with a 3-0 deficit. He was lifted after firing 54 of 91 pitches for strikes. Zeuch has seen limited action in the big leagues this season, posting a 4.76 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 20 punchouts over 22.2 innings.
