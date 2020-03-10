Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Heading to minors
Zeuch was optioned to minor-league camp on Tuesday, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.
Zeuch made his big-league debut last season, posting a 4.76 ERA in three starts and two relief appearances. He recorded a stronger 3.69 ERA in 78 starts for Triple-A Buffalo, though that came with a very low 11.6 percent strikeout rate.
