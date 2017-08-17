Zeuch landed back on the DL at High-A Dunedin after making just one start since his last stint, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Once again, Zeuch heads to the sideline without a specific injury diagnosis. Unfortunately for him, the right-hander seems destined to fall short of making real progress in 2017 due to missed time. Zeuch's managed just 11 games this year, posting a 3.62 ERA over 54.2 innings.