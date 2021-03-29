Zeuch said Monday that he was informed he would be included on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Zeuch revealed the news after he was roughed up in his final start of the spring Monday against the Phillies, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over three innings. The poor showing inflated his spring ERA to 5.40, but it won't necessarily take Zeuch out of the running for a temporary spot in the rotation. Zeuch tentatively lines up to start against the Yankees on Saturday or Sunday, when Toronto will first require a replacement in the rotation for Robbie Ray (elbow). Rather than asking Zeuch to start, the Blue Jays could opt for a bullpen game instead, with the right-hander likely being an option to cover multiple innings in relief.