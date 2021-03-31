Zeuch will likely start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Manager Charlie Montoyo announced Wednesday that Robbie Ray (elbow) would begin the season on the 10-day injured list, and Ross Stripling will take the mound for the Blue Jays on Saturday. As a result, Zeuch lines up as the likely starter for the series finale against the Yankees on Sunday. Zeuch made four appearances (two starts) in Grapefruit League play and posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 10 innings.