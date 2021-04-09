Zeuch appears in line to start Friday's game against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Zeuch is serving as a placeholder in the rotation for Robbie Ray, who was forced to begin the season on the shelf with a bruised elbow. Ray appears ready to return from the injured list after completing a 63-pitch simulated game Wednesday without issue, but because he'll likely receive the normal four days of rest, he's not expected to make his 2021 debut until Monday's game against the Yankees at the earliest. That should pave the way for Zeuch to pick up his second start Friday after he held his own against the Yankees in his first outing April 4. He covered four scoreless frames in a no-decision, working around three hits and a walk.
