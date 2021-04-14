Zeuch is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet reports.
Toronto had previously listed Ross Stripling as its probable starter for the series finale, but manager Charlie Montoyo said the right-hander was scratched after developing forearm tightness. The Blue Jays are viewing Stripling as day-to-day for now, but given that this sort of injury often results in a player moving to the injured list, Zeuch could have some staying power in Toronto's rotation. After he was hammered for seven runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings against the Angels last Friday, Zeuch looked like he might have been on the outs for a rotation spot after Robbie Ray (elbow) was activated earlier this week and with Nate Pearson (groin) closing in on a return from the IL.