Zeuch took a no-decision during Thursday's loss to the Yankees after surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out two across three innings.

Zeuch, who was recalled ahead of Thursday's start, allowed a run to score in the first inning due to his own throwing error, then gave up a two-run shot to Gio Urshela in the third. The 25-year-old threw 65 pitches, including 44 for strikes. Zeuch had played with Triple-A Buffalo since the end of April, where he recorded a 4.37 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across seven appearances (six starts). He's expected to fill in for Steven Matz (illness) while he spends time on the COVID-19 injured list. Zeuch is projected to get another chance next week at Miami.