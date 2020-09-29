site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Not on Wild Card roster
Zeuch is not part of Toronto's Wild Card roster.
It's no big surprise to see Zeuch fail to make the team, as he only made three appearances this season. He allowed just two earned runs in 11.1 innings of work, though his 3:4 K:BB was quite poor.
