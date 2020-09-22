Zeuch (1-0) picked up the win in relief during Monday's game against the Yankees, allowing one run on one hit and one walk across 3.1 innings. He did not record a strikeout.

With Matt Shoemaker only able to go three innings in his return from a lat strain, Zeuch was called upon to give Toronto multiple innings. The right-hander was up to the task, working three scoreless innings before allowing a run in the seventh. The 25-year-old has held his own during two appearances in long relief thus far, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks across 6.1 innings.