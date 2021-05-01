Zeuch (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Zeuch spent the minimum amount of time on the 10-day IL due to right shoulder tendinitis, but he'll report to Triple-A to begin the minor-league season. He posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 12 innings to begin the year.
More News
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: To IL with shoulder tendinitis•
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Takes loss in relief Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Surrenders four runs in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Making Wednesday's start•
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Surrenders seven runs•
-
Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Following opener Friday•