Zeuch (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Zeuch spent the minimum amount of time on the 10-day IL due to right shoulder tendinitis, but he'll report to Triple-A to begin the minor-league season. He posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 12 innings to begin the year.