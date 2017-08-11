Zeuch was activated from the disabled list (undisclosed injury) and returned to High-A Dunedin on Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The big right-hander owned a 3.63 ERA with 44 strikeouts over 57 innings with Dunedin before hitting the shelf in early June. Zeuch may not put up overwhelming strikeout numbers, but his command is above average, and the 22-year-old owns a strong groundball rate. Zeuch will look to finish strong in hopes of making the jump to Double-A next season.