Zeuch will be promoted from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, when he is scheduled to serve as the bulk reliever against the Braves, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Zeuch is set to make his big-league debut Tuesday after compiling a 3.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 39:32 K:BB across 78 innings with Buffalo. He's impressed across his past four starts for the Bisons, tossing a no-hitter and notching a 1.08 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB in 25 innings. The right-hander will follow opener Wilmer Font on Tuesday.