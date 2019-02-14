Zeuch is dealing with a mild lat strain, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's unclear how the injury cropped up, and the team is still looking into the severity of the issue. If he's able to begin the season in full health, Zeuch figures to spend much of 2019 in the upper levels of the minors after posting a 3.17 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP in 27 starts between High-A Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire.

