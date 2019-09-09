Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Slated for traditional start
Zeuch will make his second appearance for the Blue Jays on Tuesday against the Red Sox as a starter rather than a bulk reliever, Toronto radio play-by-play broadcaster Ben Wagner reports.
Wilmer Font worked the first inning of Zeuch's MLB debut Sept. 3 in Atlanta before the rookie took over and limited the Braves to two runs on three hits and two walks in four frames while striking out four. Zeuch was lifted after 73 pitches in the outing, but he should have that count bumped up slightly while he receives his first proper big-league start. Despite Zeuch's promising showing versus the Braves, fantasy managers may want to tread carefully with him while he takes on a Red Sox offense that ranks fifth in the majors versus righties this season with a 113 wRC+.
