Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Solid in big-league debut
Zeuch didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Atlanta, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over four innings of relief while striking out four.
Making his major-league debut in the second inning as the primary pitcher behind opener Wilmer Font, Zeuch kept Atlanta's offense off the board for three frames before finally stumbling. The strikeouts were surprising for a pitcher who managed a 4.5 K/9 for Triple-A Buffalo prior to his promotion, but his five groundball outs (versus three fly outs) were about what you'd expect from the sinkerballer. Zeuch will spend the rest of September trying to solidify a spot in the Jays' 2020 rotation plans.
