Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Strikes out six in loss
Zeuch (1-1) allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts across four innings while taking the loss in a 7-2 defeat by the Yankees on Saturday.
Zeuch was making his second start this season, and shut out the Yankees over the first three innings. However, the 24-year-old allowed two runs in the fourth inning on doubles by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and a single by Mike Ford and was removed after 70 pitches. Zeuch has a 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 17.2 innings this season. He's scheduled to make his next appearance as a starter against the Rays at home on Friday.
