Zeuch gave up four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings during Wednesday's 5-4 win against the Yankees. He had two strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

The 25-year-old limited New York to one run through three frames but was lifted after allowing three runs during the fourth inning. The right-hander was pressed into starting duty Wednesday after Ross Stripling was scratched with forearm tightness, so Zeuch could make another turn through the rotation early next week at Boston. He's given up 11 runs (seven earned) on 13 hits with a 5:6 K:BB over 11.1 innings through three starts this season.