Zeuch (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Angels, surrendering seven runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings.

Zuech served as the primary pitcher Friday, following the opener David Phelps. His defense did him no favors though. After a two-out fielding error committed by Bo Bichette four unearned runs would cross the plate in the second inning. Zeuch settled down in the third and fourth innings before serving up two home runs in the fifth inning, ending his night.