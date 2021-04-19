Zeuch (0-2) gave up two runs on three hits and a walk while fanning one Sunday against the Royals. He was tagged with the loss.

Zeuch entered the game in the seventh with a scoreless tie but had a complicated outing. He was greeted with a Carlos Santana single and a two-run shot from Salvador Perez before Jorge Soler double to left field. He retired Hanser Alberto and Hunter Dozier but walked Michael Taylor and Kyle Isbel to load the bases with two outs before retiring Nicky Lopez with a groundout. Zeuch has struggled badly this season and has given up a least two runs in each of his last three outings, which translates to a 6.75 ERA across 12.1 innings in four appearances (two starts).