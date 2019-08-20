Zeuch threw a no-hitter for Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, allowing one walk while striking out three over nine scoreless innings against Rochester.

The 24-year-old followed up six scoreless frames Aug. 14 with the first Buffalo Bisons no-hitter since 1997 (when Bartolo Colon accomplished the feat). He only has a 12.0 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A this season, but the 6-foot-7 Zeuch has a 57.5 percent groundball rate, and that has helped him navigate the enhanced offensive environment at that level (0.53 HR/9). A first-round pick in 2016, Zeuch is not on the 40-man roster, but the Blue Jays will need to add him this year (either in September or November) for Rule 5 draft protection.