Zeuch was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder tendinitis.
He has a 6.75 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with more walks (seven) than strikeouts (six) through 12 innings. Santiago Espinal was called up in a corresponding move.
