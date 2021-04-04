Zeuch tossed four scoreless innings Sunday against the Yankees, giving up three hits and a walk while fanning one. He didn't factor into the decision.

As expected, Zeuch didn't go deep enough to qualify for the win but limited the damage and recorded four scoreless frames. Zeuch might not last long in the rotation but got the spot start since the organization is quite shorthanded when it comes to rotation depth, and with that in mind, he might be in line to make another start at some point next week.