Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Won't pitch again this spring
Zeuch (lat) will be shut down from pitching again during spring training, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has been dealing with a lat strain for a week, and it seems like the issue hasn't gotten better. Instead of rushing Zeuch back, the Blue Jays will instead take the cautious approach and wait until he's completely past this issue before returning to pitch again. Once he's fully healthy, Zeuch will likely spend 2019 at Double-A and/or Triple-A. However, his availability for Opening Day seems unlikely at best given this development.
