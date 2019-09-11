Blue Jays' T.J. Zeuch: Yields three runs in 4.1 innings
Zeuch allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and one strikeout across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays took the lead in the bottom of that frame, so if he had lasted through the fifth, Zeuch could have been in line for the win. Instead, he turned in another average outing for his second career major league appearance. Zeuch has made one start and one relief appearance, posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and five strikeouts in 8.1 innings. He is scheduled to make another start at home against the Yankees on Sunday.
