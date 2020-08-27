The Blue Jays acquired Walker from the Mariners on Thursday in exchange for a minor-league player to be named later or cash considerations, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

With the rebuilding Mariners sitting on a 12-19 record for the season and with Walker signed to an affordable one-year, $2 million deal, the right-hander was widely expected to be moved prior to the Aug. 31 trade deadline. The Mariners ultimately found a suitor in the Blue Jays, who were in serious need of another proven arm in the rotation after Matt Shoemaker (lat), Trent Thornton (elbow) and Nate Pearson (elbow) were all placed on the injured list in the last week and a half. Walker has bounced back well thus far from his April 2018 Tommy John surgery, posting a 4.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through 27 innings over his five starts. He had been scheduled to start the first game of the Mariners' doubleheader Thursday versus the Padres, so Seattle will have to find a replacement for Walker on short notice.