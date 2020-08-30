Walker (3-2) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out four across six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Orioles.

Walker worked effectively in his Blue Jays debut. He got into trouble on a few occasions -- particularly due to struggles with his control -- but induced timely outs to work six scoreless frames. It's been a mixed bag to this point in the season for Walker, as he's tossed three scoreless outings but also two of allowing of four or more earned runs. That's evened out to a 3.27 ERA with a 29:7 K:BB across 33 frames. He's currently projected to draw his second start with Toronto on Thursday at Boston.