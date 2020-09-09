Walker allowed two hits and five walks while striking out three across four innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Walker battled his control -- he walked three batters in the opening frame -- which led to the short outing. However, he worked out of danger throughout the start and has now allowed only two earned runs across 15.2 innings with the Blue Jays. He currently lines up to make his next start Tuesday in a rematch at the Yankees.