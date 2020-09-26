Walker didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-5 win over the Orioles, retiring all nine batters he faced before giving way to the bullpen. He struck out four.

With an eye on setting up his postseason rotation, Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo pulled Walker after only 42 pitches (28 strikes), denying the right-hander a chance at his fifth win of the year, or perhaps something more historic. Since joining the Jays, Walker has posted a stellar 1.37 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB over 26.1 innings.