Walker pitched 5.2 innings against Boston on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

While Walker's second start in a Toronto uniform was slightly less effective than his six-inning scoreless debut, the right-hander kept the Blue Jays in the game by limiting Boston to a pair of runs while tossing 81 pitches. He departed while trailing by a run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, but he was spared a loss when Toronto mounted a comeback to pull out the win. Walker fell one out shy of notching his fourth straight quality start, and he has allowed only five earned runs in 24.2 innings over that span. He'll next face the Yankees on Tuesday at home.