Walker will start Saturday against the Orioles, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He will make his Blue Jays debut in Buffalo against an Orioles team that ranks 17th in the majors with a 98 wRC+ against right-handed pitching. His second start as a Blue Jay figures to be next week in Boston.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Taijuan Walker: Dealt to Toronto•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Gets ball in first game of twin bill•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Drawing trade interest•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Whiffs eight in win•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Tosses six strong innings•