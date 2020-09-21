Walker (4-3) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning the victory over Philadelphia.

Walker rebounded well from his brutal start against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing just one run against the Phillies on Sunday. After yielding an RBI double to Didi Gregorius in the first inning, he silenced Philadelphia's lineup and cruised through five straight scoreless frames. The 28-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.86 across 50.1 innings. Walker will make his final regular-season start Saturday at home against Baltimore.