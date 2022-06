The Blue Jays promoted Morris from Double-A New Hampshire to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

The 24-year-old earned his promotion after slashing .312/.430/.468 with five home runs and a 30:30 BB:K across 186 plate appearances for New Hampshire. Morris split time in relatively even fashion between second base and third base and will likely continue to get work at both positions at Triple-A.