Roark allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four over four innings in Friday's win against the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Roark hasn't been able to get into a groove over his past two starts, but he finished with a no-decision due to the Blue Jays' rally late in the game. The right-hander now carries a 6.00 ERA and 10:9 K:BB over 12 innings during his first three starts of the season. He'll look to turn things around on the road Wednesday against the Orioles.