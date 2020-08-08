Roark (1-1) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on three hits and five walks over three innings in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. He struck out one.

The right-hander was making his first start since July 28 due to the Blue Jays' scheduling chaos, and the layoff clearly affected him -- Roark threw only 31 of 68 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and two of the three hits off him left the yard. The 33-year-old will look to rebound in his next outing, scheduled for next Friday at home against the Rays.