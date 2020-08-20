Roark (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Orioles after giving up two runs (one earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk over five innings.

The veteran right-hander certainly wasn't at his best Wednesday as he allowed 10 baserunners, but he benefited from the Orioles running into two outs at home plate. Roark has a 4.76 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB through 17 innings (four starts), and his next outing lines up for Monday in Tampa Bay.