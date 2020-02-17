Blue Jays' Tanner Roark: Dealing with illness
Roark was sent home Monday due to an illness, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Manager Charlie Montoyo revealed Monday that Roark was sick and sent home. However, the illness doesn't sound too severe, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the right-hander back at spring training in the coming days.
