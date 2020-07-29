Roark (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Nationals after allowing one run on three hits and zero walks over five innings. He recorded five strikeouts.
The 33-year-old was a bit limited in his first start of the season as he was lifted after 73 pitches, but it was still a strong outing to begin 2020. Roark is scheduled for the two-start week and lines up to pitch against the Phillies on Sunday, and he should continue ramping up his pitch count as the season progresses.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tanner Roark: Throwing bullpen Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Tanner Roark: Likely limited to start season•
-
Blue Jays' Tanner Roark: Will start Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Tanner Roark: Set for spring debut next week•
-
Blue Jays' Tanner Roark: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Tanner Roark: Still battling flu•