Roark (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Nationals after allowing one run on three hits and zero walks over five innings. He recorded five strikeouts.

The 33-year-old was a bit limited in his first start of the season as he was lifted after 73 pitches, but it was still a strong outing to begin 2020. Roark is scheduled for the two-start week and lines up to pitch against the Phillies on Sunday, and he should continue ramping up his pitch count as the season progresses.