Roark posted an 8.44 ERA and 14:3 K:BB through 10.2 Grapefruit League innings this spring.
The ERA looks scary, but the right-hander's strikeouts were impressive and he was able to limit both walks and homers (only one allowed), which are more important indicators than how many inherited runners crossed the plate after he left his spring outings. The Jays have yet to lock in their rotation plans to begin the season, but Roark could catch a break by making his first start April 5 in Texas rather than taking the mound in Yankee Stadium during Toronto's opening series.
