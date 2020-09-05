Roark didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out a season-high six.

The right-hander headed into the fifth inning with a 5-2 lead but he ran out of gas, getting the hook after 79 pitches (49 strikes) and falling short of qualifying for his third win of the year. Roark has been tagged with at least three runs in five of his last six starts while not lasting longer than five innings in any of them, saddling him with a 5.74 ERA and 1.79 WHIP for the season. The 33-year-old will next take the mound Wednesday against the Yankees in Buffalo.