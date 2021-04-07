Roark (0-1) took the loss against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits across three innings while striking out two.

Roark didn't yield any walks, but he needed 59 pitches to get through three frames and was stung by the long ball. All five of the runs scored against the right-hander came via home run as Texas took him deep in the first, second and third innings. The disappointing start to the campaign comes on the heels of a spring slate during which Roark gave up 10 runs across 10.2 innings despite posting an excellent 14:3 K:BB. The 34-year-old will attempt to bounce back in his next start, currently slated for Sunday at home against the Angels.