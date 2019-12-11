Blue Jays' Tanner Roark: Lands with Blue Jays
Roark signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Roark spent 2019 with the Reds and Athletics after pitching for the Nationals during his first six seasons. He posted a 4.35 ERA with a 158:51 K:BB over 165.1 innings last season, marking his third consecutive season with an ERA above 4.30. The 33-year-old will hope to return to production closer to his breakout 2016 season.
